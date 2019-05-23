SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year again when the sun comes out and so do the bugs, specifically carpenter bees.
Spring is buzzing and so are carpenter bees.
"They're actually a wood destroying insect and they can do significant damage to homes," said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.
Russell told Western Mass News that these bees can be tough to identify.
"Because they look like bumblebees, people think 'Oh, they're just bumblebees' but bumblebees are ground and cavity nesters," Russell noted.
Unlike carpenter bees who nest in wood, these bees have an abdomen that's smooth and black, whereas bumblebees have a fuzzy abdomen with yellow markings.
Bumblebees don't nest in wood and they don't do.
"After a while, you have all these galleries as they reinfest year to year and the wood becomes compromised," Russell said.
Galleries are filled with dark larva from carpenter bees who mate mid-May through June
"You'll see them hovering and mating flights around eves and overhangs, especially on the sun sides of buildings," Russell explained.
If you do, Russell's best recommendation is to have a professional use an insecticide to get rid of them, but steps can be taken beforehand to prevent infestation.
"Painting your home and making sure all the structure is painted is a good deterrent," Russell said.
That's because carpenter bees nest in unfinished and stained wood.
