AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With freezing temperatures, ice, and a few more inches of snow, pest experts are warning homeowners that wildlife is seeking shelter.
Critters can cause serious property damage and even health risks, so how can you prevent potential invasions?
Windows, doors, are gaps are all spots pests enter your home
"House mice and field mice and also rats are trying to move inside to stay warm," said Natasha Wright with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination in Agawam.
Wright told Western Mass News they are seeing an influx of calls for wandering bugs too
"When the temperatures warm up in the house or outside, it causes them to come out of that hibernation," Wright noted.
It's freaking out customers, who are seeing new roommates.
The most common calls they're getting are for wasps, stink bugs, lady bugs, and mice. However, if you're not looking to share your home this winter, there are things you can do.
"Any sort of holes or vents need to be sealed up with wire," Wright added.
That helps prevent mice, but if you're seeing bugs. Wright explained, "take a vaccum cleaner and vacuum these guys up."
If that doesn't work, call an expert and don't forget to check your car. Mice will hide there too.
"They do like to chew on wires because wires remind them of plant stems and they think they can get water and food from them and they can actually cause an electrical fires," Wright said.
