SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're all wondering what's in store and just what kind of winter we will see.
When it comes to winter weather in New England, we know that it doesn’t just occur in the winter months. This year, we’ve already seen our first few inches of snow in the Pioneer Valley, and the Hilltowns have picked up near a foot in some spots!
But before we get into this season’s forecast, let’s do a quick recap of last winter.
October was warm, November was chilly, and if you recall, we got slammed with a significant snowstorm right at the beginning of December.
Following that storm, snow was hard to come by in the Pioneer Valley. We eventually made it to about 32 inches in Springfield, which is well below the normal of 49 and a half.
While December was chilly, we ended up much warmer than normal in January and February.
This winter will look similar to last year in a few ways. The main player in the winter forecast puzzle is El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO). El niño and la niña are the warm and cold phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical pacific.
This winter, la niña is in full swing, and forecasts are leaning toward a strong one.
With a typical la niña year, the colder than average waters in the tropical pacific cause the jet stream moves farther north. This event can lead to drought in the south and stormy, colder weather in the north.
In the northeast, it can bring a wetter than average winter, but not a ton of snow, along with above-average temperatures. It's also interesting to note that in stronger la niña years, New England tends to see less snow.
This event is just one piece of the puzzle.
We look at so many different weather patterns like the North Atlantic oscillation, which can bring us busy weather, as well as the Arctic oscillation, or polar vortex, which controls the cold snaps. We even look at sea surface ice, Siberia snowfall, sunspot activity, and many others.
This winter for western Mass. is looking warmer than normal with near-normal precipitation and below-normal snowfall.
To be a bit more detailed, December has a decent shot at some cold air, but do we get snow? It’s a tough call with la niña being strong, but this may be our best shot at a good snowstorm.
January and February look mild with limited snow and more mixed and rainy events. While this is a bummer for ski resorts, it is good news for our drought in western mass. We could make up some snow amounts in March, which could become more active with Nor'easter chances as la niña weakens.
Now, of course, this is New England. We will see snow, we will get cold snaps, but they may not linger long.
