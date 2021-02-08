CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Next time to take your car to get an oil change, you may be paying more.
Oil prices are going up, which means you'll be paying more to get the oil in your car changed and this increase is affecting business at one local auto shop.
Kevin Wright, owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, said this is due to an increase in demand for oil versus a decrease in supply. Over the last six months, they saw two 15 percent increases in the cost of oil, once in the late fall and one recently, which is more than usual.
“Usually, it’s a little increase and it'll settle down and come back down, but lately, it’s just been going up and up,” Wright noted.
However, Wright told Western Mass News that they have done what they could to keep prices low for customers.
“…Which we held out on the first increase. We didn't raise our prices, but now, we have no choice but to rise up a little bit to make up for it,” Wright added.
Eight years ago, KLM charged $19.95 for an oil change and a free tire rotation. About four years ago, it went up to about $24.95 and with these two new percent changes, Wright said, “We didn't bump it up as much as we should of, but we went up five dollars. Our oil changes are $29.95 with a free rotation,” Wright explained.
That new price just recently took effect and after experiencing a financial hit during a pandemic, this added another challenge.
KLM had to close for three weeks when the pandemic first started and Wright said business has been up and down.
In terms of the future of oil changes, Wright said it will depend on new car technology.
“Some manufacturers are saying by 2035, they're going to be all electric or mostly electric, so eventually the training is going to have to come in and we're going to have to make a big adjustment in this field to survive,” Wright said.
As for now, he said so far, customers have been understanding about having to pay more.
“When they walk in the door, I say ‘Oil changes went up due to this and we had to do it’ and of course, we apologize for it, but we have to do what we gotta do,” Wright noted.
