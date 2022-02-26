CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Price Rite is the latest company in our area to hold an in-person hiring event in an effort to get fully staffed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday morning, Price Rite held an in-person hiring event across many store locations in western Massachusetts.
“We’re just looking for the best people,” Assistant Manager Jerry Brayson told us. “We are having a job fair. We are trying to get people that want to come and work and are happy and want to work in an exciting environment.”
Brayson in Chicopee told Western Mass News that the supermarket is hiring both full-time and part-time employees for various positions.
“We’re hiring for cashiers, clerks, assistant managers, store manager, produce, pretty much the whole range of positions,” said Brayson.
He told us that like many companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Price Rite is trying to get their stores fully staffed again.
“I think a lot of retailers are all feeling it, it’s all across the industry,” Brayson added.
If you missed Saturday's in-person event you can still apply online.
“You can choose your location, whichever location you want to be, either Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, we have lots of locations,” Brayson said.
He anticipated that the company will have another in-person hiring event.
Western Mass News will update you if a future date is announced.
