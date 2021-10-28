(WGGB/WSHM) - Price Rite Marketplace will host a company-wide job fair at all store locations Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A variety of full and part-time positions are available at Price Rite stores in the area, from front-end clerk to management positions.
Interested candidates can visit the Price Rite Marketplace of their choice and speak with a hiring manager for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.
For more information about Price Rite Marketplace and career opportunities, visit their website here.
