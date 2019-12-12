SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information on the housing market as a new study shows more people are buying homes.
While the demand to buy is increasing, the supply is running low.
According to the Massachusetts Association of realtors, inventory is at historic lows.
They say the average price to buy a single family home is over $400,000, that is up to two-percent in the last year, which might not seem like a lot.
But when you're talking about buying something that's worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, it makes a big difference.
However, they say that there are a few things you can do to help battle the supply and demand chain. One of them being expanding your search radius.
According to their research, 38 percent of respondents stated buyers were willing to increase their search radius by five to 10 miles.
While 28 percent were willing to increase their search radius by 10 to 20 miles.
And at at the top of the list, five percent responded saying they were willing to increase their search by 20 to 30 miles.
"When we have so few homes for sale, finding the exact home you want can be more difficult. However, the search can be made easier when you expand your target area," Massachusetts Association of Realtors President said in a statement to Western Mass News.
