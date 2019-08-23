LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tragic accident Thursday claims the life of an Enfield postal worker.
The operator of the truck that struck the postal car was also killed, after police say he didn't pull over for a traffic stop.
People that knew the mailman, David Nacin, told us that he called out of work on Wednesday and then picked up a shift that wasn't his normal route on Thursday.
They say he was talking to people in the area just moments before he was killed.
"It started right in front of the store and ended maybe a couple hundred feet down the road at the 'Welcome to Massachusetts' sign," a manager at the Pride Gas station tells us.
59-year old David Nacin was gearing up to retire after serving forty years as a postal worker.
He was working one day a week and filled in on a different route on Thursday when he was tragically killed.
"Regular customers of his route came in this morning wanting to buy flowers to put at the crash site, just crying," says the Pride employee.
Enfield Police tell Western Mass News they were trying to stop the truck involved.
The driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.
The crash ended on the border of Enfield and Longmeadow.
An employee at the Pride Gas station across the street from the scene did not want to go on camera, but tells Western Mass News she was working during the accident and that Nacin was hit by a car that, she says, was travelling 80-100 m.p.h. down the road.
"The mail truck, you couldn't even identify parts of it, because it was shredded. The top parts were in pieces. They were brooming. They were sweeping up pieces of the mail truck. They couldn't tow it," continued the Pride employee.
She tells us that a customer was out pumping gas during the incident and a police officer on the scene asked him for his help.
"The customer helped him bring the mailman's body to the side of the road on the gas, where the officer did CPR," said the Pride employee.
She says people have been coming into her store after visiting the memorial made to honor Nacin, grieving his loss.
"They all really loved him he was really adored by his coworkers. They were all shaken up. It's just awful. I said a prayer for that mailman and his family last night. I just wish the outcome was different. It's devastating to see that," stated one Enfield postal worker.
A postal worker, who didn't wanted to be identified, tells Western Mass News that her route is in an area reported to have high crime.
She says she can't help but worry about her safety.
Although she didn't know Nacin, she drove out to his memorial today with flowers in hand.
"My heartfelt apoloogies and prayers go to Dan and his family. You want to go home to your family at the end of the day," added the Enfield postal worker.
We reached out to the police department and the District Attorney's office for more information, but are still waiting to hear back.
We do know that the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.