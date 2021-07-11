SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
With just over 60 percent of Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there has been a recent shift for community vaccination sites in order to get shots into the arms of communities with lower vaccination rates.
One local business owner is stepping up to help with those efforts.
Pride Gas stations are joining in the push to get more residents here in western Mass. vaccinated against COVID-19, and they are also offering some incentives.
The founder and CEO of Pride Stores, Bob Bolduc tells Western Mass News the lower vaccination rate seen in this part of the state made him want to step up in order to help the community, offering his stores to serve as vaccine clinics.
The clinics are open at eight pride locations in the area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. where tents are set up for people to come to receive their shots.
The clinics will run on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend through the first weekend of August.
Pride Gas stations are also offering incentives to encourage people who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet to come out and get their shots.
Those who come to the clinics will receive a $25 Pride gift card along with free coffee from Pride stores for the rest of the summer.
Bolduc wants people to also remember if you receive your COVID shot before August 19 you are eligible for the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway where five people have the chance to win one million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.