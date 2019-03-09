SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a robbery at the Pride Gas Station on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Officers were called to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
According to Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, the suspect, described as a 'man' ...implied to the clerk that he had a weapon.
The male suspect was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police report.
He was last seen on taking off on foot.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
