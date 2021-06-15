SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A locally owned convenience store and gas station chain is going up for sale.
The owner of Pride, Robert Bolduc, tells Western Mass News it's time to put his business on the market.
He tells us he's too young to retire, but it's time for a change.
"We're not selling because we're in any financial trouble whatsoever, we're selling because things are going along well, and like an athlete, you want to get out when you're at the top of your game," Bolduc said.
Bolduc has hired a firm to look at their options, but nothing is guaranteed yet.
Pride has over 30 locations between western Mass. and Connecticut.
