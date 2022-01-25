SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Pride Gas Station and Convenience Store chain has been sold.
Pride owner Bob Bolduc told Western Mass News that it was time to sell the company, and that no one in his family has an interest in taking it over.
He said that the Pride name will not be changed, and that all employees will remain in place.
The new owner, Arclight Capital Partners, will manage the stores from a distance.
As for Bolduc, he is not retiring just yet. He will serve as one of the board of directors for the Pride gas stations.
“I think that's quite a compliment to our staff, to my team here, that this company has entrusted them to take over,” Bolduc told us. “The public, I hope, will not see a difference in terms of service and in terms of all the benefits Pride has.”
The sale includes 31 operating stores located at two large truck stops, two small truck stops, 15 Subway franchises, 15 Chester’s Chickens, and 7 liquor stores. It also includes vacant property the private equity firm hopes to develop in the future.
“We had seven actual very serious big bidders who wanted to buy it,” Bolduc said. “They were all either national chains or very large regional chains that were strongly interested, and it wasn't that difficult to pick, because this company wanted to keep everybody in place and not everybody wanted to do that, and most of all, I want to take care of my employees.”
Bolduc said that he will continue to work to grow the company while serving on the board.
He added that nothing will change when it comes to people getting gas, or buying coffee and food from a Pride gas station.
