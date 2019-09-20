SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pride stores are making a big move in the fight against smoking.
They are stopping sales of all flavored tobacoo products.
The founder of Pride, Bob Buldoc, says they are putting young adults first by discontinuing all flavored tobacco products.
Pineapple, grape, and red cigarettes, cigars, and chewing tobacco will soon be off the shelves at Pride.
"We are discontinuing the sale of all tobacco flavored products," Buldoc tells us.
The founder of Pride spoke with Western Mass News, uncovering why the retail chain will stop selling these items.
"We were shaken into it by the vapor scare and we have never sold vaping products, and we thought maybe it was about time we did the same with tobacco simply because they do lead young people into smoking," explained Buldoc.
Once each flavored tobacco item is sold, Pride will only carry Menthol and regular tobacco products.
State Senator Eric Lesser is backing the change.
"They didn’t have to do this. They decided to step up and do the right thing, because they appreciated these products that were dangerous because they are getting into the hands of kids," stated Buldoc.
Massachusetts recently raised the age to buy tobacco from eighteen to twenty-one.
Western Mass News spoke with April Ashwell who has smoked for a long time.
"The flavors are pretty good, but if it's attracting the younger kids to make them want to smoke, that is bad," noted Ashwell.
Buldoc says the family-friendly company is proud to be the first one to make the major change no matter the cost.
"This will definitely impact our sales. We are going to lose a lot. We will lose customers because of this and those customers also bought a soda and many other things," added Buldoc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.