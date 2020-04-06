WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more health care providers are switching to virtual appointments, Western Mass News is getting answers on how the new technology is changing health care and some useful tools you should have on hand to help your appointment run smoother.
“It’s a wonderful addition to our offices and it’s happening across the country,” said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.
Like many doctor’s offices across the nation, AFC Urgent Care is now offering telemedicine, allowing any patient to call in and be seen.
“Either they’re taken care of right there or if they need further evaluation, he asked them to come in to do any kind of tests or physical exams,” Cardellina said.
Cardellina spoke to Western Mass News via Facetime, a process she said is similar to their virtual medical appointments.
“It’s exactly just like what we’re doing right now,” Cardellina said.
Cardellina said the new technology is helping them continue to see patients who can’t get in to see their primary care provider.
“Now, it’s getting busier. There’s some primary care offices that are not seeing patients directly regarding starting to get spillover from other offices that are closed down,” Cardellina added.
While it’s been an adjustment, she’s been happily surprised with the results of teleconferencing patients.
“I’ve done several of them. They’ve gone quite well. There was actually a woman who had a sore throat and she had a flashlight. She was able to open her mouth and I was actually able to see inside and see her throat,” Cardellina said.
Cardellina told Western Mass News that while it’s not essential there are a few useful tools, you should have in your house to make the appointment run smoother.
“Some people have a blood pressure cuff at home to check their own blood pressure, so they can do some of their vital signs at home…maybe have a thermometer…Apple Watch could check heart rate, so there are some tools that can be used in the house that will help even more,” Cardellina noted.
She believes that even when the threat of COVID-19 dies down, the popularity of telemedicine appointments will continue to rise.
“I think that telemedicine is here to stay. I think people will embrace it more and more….I would say if you have any doubt, but you want to try it out, try it out. It will either work for you or you might want it in person instead, but it’s certainly worth trying out,” Cardellina said.
