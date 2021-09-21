CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Tuesday is primary election day in both Holyoke and Chicopee. The voter turnout, however, is not what some people hoped for. Western Mass News checked in at polling locations in both cities.
"I am a teacher and I teach a government course. So if I didn't vote I'd have a lot of explaining to do to my students," said Robert Surbrug, a Holyoke resident.
Surburg explained to Western Mass News that he wanted to come out and vote in the mayoral primary in Holyoke to be an example for his students.
Only two of the seven candidates will move on to the November election.
City clerk Brenna Murphy McGee told us turn out numbers at 11:00 Tuesday morning were not what she was expecting.
“Just a little over 1,110 people came out to vote so far. Which is a little disappointing,” said McGee.
McGee told us that’s about four percent for in-person turnout. We also have numbers for mail-in and early voting.
With both combined, that number is a little more than 800. That does not include the four percent who turned out at the polls. In comparison, the 2020 presidential election in Holyoke saw a 65 percent voter turnout.
McGee was expecting a higher voter percentage for the Holyoke primary.
“I was expecting 20 percent. But with these numbers, I don't think we're going to reach even 20 percent,” said McGee.
In Chicopee, they too have a primary: A school board election, which is city-wide and a Ward 5 city council race.
We also have voter turnout numbers from Chicopee.
Early on, One percent of voters had come out to the polls. The clerk's office also received 25 mail-in voting ballots. And less than 50 people participated in early voting. When we were at the Ward 5 precent, the poll workers told us under 60 people had cast ballots.
One Chicopee voter said she only knew about the primary after a candidate came to her house.
"I would probably say it is just a lack of information. The only reason I knew to come out to vote today is because she came out to my house and told me," said Abbigail Kellywest, Chicopee voter.
If you didn’t get a chance to go out and vote today yourself, polls in Chicopee close at 7:00. Polls in Holyoke close at 8:00 tonight.
