LONDON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99.
In a tweet sent out by the Royal family, it is said the Prince passed away Friday morning at the Windsor Castle.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.
Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments on-air and online.
