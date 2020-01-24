HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After nearly a dozen students at Holyoke Community Charter School came down with the flu, the school decided to shut its doors for the day.
Cleaning crews will be there all weekend long to disinfect the school.
We spoke with the school principal, who said it was not an easy decision to give students and staff the day off, but she wanted to make sure they didn’t keep getting sick.
Class was not in session at Holyoke Community Charter School on Friday due to the number of students and staff members coming down with the flu.
"Twelve cases that were positive flu and about another fifty kids or sixty kids that have gone home with the symptoms, and then again, eleven teachers who were out with flu symptoms and the flu positive and pneumonia and many other things that are happening," Dr. Sonia Pope, principal of Holyoke Community Charter School, says.
Principal Dr. Sonia Pope tells Western Mass News there are 702 students enrolled in the school, plus 106 staff members.
She says closing the school was a decision that was not made lightly.
"It was a very hard decision to make, but because of all the many cases we have had, I think that I owe it to the students, I owe it to the teachers, I owe it to the families to try and do the due diligence," explained Dr. Pope.
She says cleaning crews were at the school Friday morning and will continue all throughout the weekend.
"Our goal and objective is to clean every lab, every computer, every keyboard, every bathroom area, the kitchen, all the common areas where kids place their hands on, as well as the staff members," stated Dr. Pope.
Western Mass News spoke with a parent about what she thought about the decision to close.
"I think it's a great idea, you know, there's a lot of kids that can get sick, teachers can get sick, so I think it's a great idea that they close the schools," Holyoke resident Gayle Urban said.
Meanwhile, the principal is advising parents to take precautions at home.
"We ask the parents to please follow the CDC guidelines and make sure, if the kid has a fever, to keep the kid at home," added Dr. Pope.
Students were sent home yesterday with a work packet since they didn’t have school today.
The school is expected to be back open on Monday.
