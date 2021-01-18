SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in congregate care settings can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.
That includes those who are incarcerated.
Western Mass News checked in with officials at the Hampden County Correction Center to see how they plan on giving out the vaccine to their inmates and staff members.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said he's looking forward to giving the vaccine so inmates will eventually be able to have visitors again.
About 94,000 people living and working in congregate care settings, like correction facilities, are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.
“We are expecting doses to hit our doorstep later today, tomorrow the latest, and when they do hit we will start vaccinating the staff and inmates immediately,” Cocchi said.
There have already been 290 medical personnel at the facility who were given the shot.
Cocchi said the facility will likely give out its shots to inmates and other staff members on Wednesday.
“We will roll out to all the inmates that said they want the vaccination, which is about 148, and our upwards of 600 staff,” Cocchi said.
According to Cocchi, about 62 percent of the staff members at the facility said they want to get the vaccine. As for the inmate population, about 31 percent want to get the vaccine.
You may remember the facility dealt with an outbreak in December where nearly 100 staffers and inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Cocchi said right now there are no inmates with the virus.
“I just received a call today that four staff just over the weekend tested positive,” Cocchi said.
Cocchi said once the vaccine is out, the facility will look into having visitors.
“We feel like we will be in a good place for reopening visitation for visitors, just taking a look at those types of things that have been on hold for so long,” Cocchi added.
They are expected to start giving out their first doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.
