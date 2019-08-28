EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A social media video sharing app is exploding in popularity, especially with kids
As they head back to school and word spreads, tech experts are expecting more downloads, but there are privacy concerns parents should worry about.
TikTok is similar to what used to be Vine. Kids can create videos and share them with their friends in an instant, but the U.S. government has fined the app for illegally collecting children's data.
"It's been downloaded more than a billion times, believe it or not," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
The TikTok app is appealing to children for it's fun and creative ways to create videos, but could it be violating user's privacy.
"If your kid puts up a video on TikTok, it's supposed to be kept in a private way, but we don't know if they're keeping up with it," Prager added.
Previously known as musical.ly, the app was fined by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in February for $5.7 million.
"They were allowing kids to sign privacy agreements," Prager explained.
Those privacy agreements illegally collecting the names, email addresses, images, and locations of kids under 13 - a violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act
"TikTok was not enforcing that they were letting anyone do it," Prager said.
As part of the settlement with the FTC, TikTok took down all videos made by children under 13, but there's still concern for parents.
"We have to have a certain amount of trust, not only to the company, but the host country of the app," Prager said.
Prager told Western Mass News it's hard to know what exactly the Chinese app is doing with that privacy information, so it's up to parents to keep an extra close eye on what apps their children are using.
"Maybe you don't want your seven year olds dance video hosted in a foreign country," Prager added.
You now have to verify that you are 13 to use the app.
