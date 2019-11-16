SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is putting the city and a local boxing gym on the map.
Joshua Orta went pro a year ago.
He's been training at Central City Boxing and Barbell for the past three months.
Next weekend, he's taking his talents and undefeated record to Rhode Island for his biggest professional fight yet.
He tells Western Mass News he wouldn't be where he is today if it wasn't for his trainer, coaches, and support from the community, and it's important younger boxers see what's possible.
"It motivates them, because they're seeing a lot of belts, trophies and to them, it's amazing. They like this. They're seeing me spar. I'm here with kids. I don't like to be alone and train. I love the kids. They're good people to be around. I spar a lot of them. I try to give them pointers. I tell them to stay in school. I try to just tell them positive things. Hopefully, I get a lot of them out the streets and in the gym. Future Golden Glove champions," Orta tells us.
Orta's fight is next Saturday at Twin Rivers Casino.
