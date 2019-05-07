CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Problems continue with people riding dangerously on dirt bikes and ATVs through the streets of Chicopee and Springfield.
On Monday, Chicopee Police arrested a Springfield man after a group of 20 riders were seen coming into the city, creating a major disturbance and endangering other lives.
Police said that these aren't teenagers out enjoying a nice ride. They are grown adults on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles, tormenting drivers and causing dangerous interactions out on the road.
"It's a gang of them is what it is," said one woman, who wished to remain anonymous.
On March 30, a woman - who has wished to remain anonymous -- said she was driving through Chicopee when a group of men on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded her car.
"They started surrounding my car on all four sides and they started kicking at my car. They kicked off the side mirrors. They kicked the doors so hard that I couldn't put my windows up. They started reaching through the windows and reaching for my passenger," the woman explained.
Chicopee Police said that they are getting more calls about these dangerous groups of riders throughout the city.
"They're out to disturb peoples peace, upset people, and create chaos," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Monday afternoon, Chicopee Police arrested 29-year-old Andy Peralta for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a group of 20 riders on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles were seen riding dangerously throughout the city.
"They don't have helmets on. They don't have licenses for these things they're driving. They're not registered. They're not kids, they're in their 20s. They know right and wrong. It just leads proof to this is just a group that wants to go out and terrorize people," Wilk added.
Police said a lot of these riders are seen going back and forth between Chicopee and Springfield.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News in the last two months, 10 people have been arrested or criminally cited.
Since October, three people have died in accidents involving these off-highway vehicles.
Their stunts and tricks also making it dangerous and difficult for police to respond.
"At times, they impede drivers. They work in groups taking over intersection. They menace our residents at times. It becomes a game almost to them. We have special units going out on their motorcycles. We have undercover work as well working to identify them, but you’re not going to get them at all times. By the time someone calls and says there is a group, they speed away off somewhere and police officers aren’t going to chase them, but they do identify them," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The woman added, "they’re distracting drivers. They have no accountability. They don’t care who they hurt, they don’t care who they cut off. Somebody is going to end up killed."
The city of Springfield has already started taking steps for new ordinances that would crack down on the use of these off-highway vehicles.
Chicopee City Councilor Shane Brooks said they support the work of the police department to catch these riders and they are working to address the issues.
Police are reminding anyone who sees or encounters these dangerous riders to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.