SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Zombies of the American Basketball Association hosted their game Saturday night, facing off against West Springfield High School.
The team's first five games will be for charity.
All the proceeds from Saturday's game will go to the family of former West Springfield Junior Varsity Coach Kevin Campbell, who was killed in September.
The Zombies' next game will be held on December 22nd when they play the Worcester 78's to benefit the South End Community Center.
