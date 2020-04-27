CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns have surfaced about the coronavirus impacting the food supply chain here in western Mass.
This is as more meat processing plants across the country suspend production for the time being.
Western Mass News caught up with a local grocery store to see if they have started feeling the impact.
We spoke with the president of 'Arnold's Meats' who said this is the first week suppliers are saying they may not be able to deliver their full orders.
Also, it's difficult for the store to even advertise what they are going to sell when they aren’t sure what they will even get.
The shelves seem to be stocked at 'Arnold's Meats' in Chicopee.
Full of what many in western Mass like to buy like chicken, beef, and pork, but that soon could change.
"Until this week, we haven't found any shortages at all. This is the week that supposedly a lot of the poultry companies have shut down a lot of the beef companies...shut down a lot of pork companies and this is the week we’re supposed to see a lot of shortages," said President of Arnold's Meats Larry Katz.
In recent weeks and days, some of the country's largest processing plants have been forced to close after thousands of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The pork industry is being hit hard with three of the major distributors being closed indefinitely.
Katz told Western Mass News suppliers have already given him a heads up about not being able to fulfill orders.
"They were saying that we will take your order but we can’t guarantee what you were going to get and what you’re not gonna get," Katz noted.
He said it will have an impact on the business.
"It’s awful because the people that we are selling...have menus and they are expecting to get their product and we don’t know if we’re gonna be able to get their product. As far as retail goes, it gets to the point where we will put out what we already have and people take what they want to take," Katz explained.
Meantime - grocery store chain Stop & Shop is pushing for the federal and state leaders to temporarily designate workers as first responders or emergency personnel.
They released a statement, saying quote:
This critical status would help ensure our state’s essential grocery workers have priority access to testing, emergency childcare, and other protections to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.
Katz also said he stands behind Stop & Shop's request.
"I think it’s a great idea. I mean the grocery store workers are...in front of most [of the] public people like a lot of frontline responders. Maybe not so much as the medical folks, but it’s important...to have access," Katz said.
In Massachusetts, two first responder sites are open for grocery store workers to get tested for the coronavirus.
One of those being the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.
