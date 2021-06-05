WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A procession for Officer Familia is set to take place Saturday morning from Worcester to Westfield.

The procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning where Officer Familia will be brought from UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester to the Medical Examiner's Office here in Westfield.

Worcester police officer drowns trying to save teen at pond WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester police officer has died while trying to rescue some…

The Westfield Police Department said they plan to stand outside and salute as the procession takes place to honor their brother in blue who lost his life in the line of duty.

Officer Familia was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, and now police departments across the state are sending their condolences to the city of Worcester.

Officer Familia leaves behind his wife and two children.