WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- U.S. Capitol Officer and North Adams native William Evans, killed while on-duty earlier this month, is returning home to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

His body is expected to land around 6 p.m. at Bradley International Airport. A procession will then leave the airfield and end in his childhood hometown of North Adams.

The bridge on Bark Haul Drive in Longmeadow is already blocked off. Longmeadow fire officials told us people are planning to gather with flags to pay their respects.

This procession follows the memorial service held in the Capitol on Tuesday. Evans was carried into and out of the building by a military honor guard as President Biden and members of Congress honored his legacy.

Evans’ two children and their mother were in attendance. His daughter, Abigail, was seen wiping tears from her mother’s face.

Billy Evans was killed on April 2 when he and another Capitol police officer were struck by a car after the driver intentionally rammed the barrier they were standing in front of.

He originally is from North Adams. The procession headed to his hometown for a vigil this evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.

