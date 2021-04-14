WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- U.S. Capitol Officer and North Adams native William Evans, killed while on-duty earlier this month, is returning home to Massachusetts on Wednesday.
His body is expected to land around 6 p.m. at Bradley International Airport. A procession will then leave the airfield and end in his childhood hometown of North Adams.
The bridge on Bark Haul Drive in Longmeadow is already blocked off. Longmeadow fire officials told us people are planning to gather with flags to pay their respects.
This procession follows the memorial service held in the Capitol on Tuesday. Evans was carried into and out of the building by a military honor guard as President Biden and members of Congress honored his legacy.
A joint services honor guard carries the casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., greets Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley before slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman arrives as slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., left, talks with Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., as they wait for slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans to lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as they wait for slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans to lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
A U.S. Capitol Police officer looks at the program for U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
U.S. Capitol Police officers and other guests, attend a program for U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, as he lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser waits for slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans to lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
The flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
The family looks on as the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
Logan, left, and Abigail, children of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, look at the program with a photo of their father, as he lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Logan, left, and Abigail, children of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans look around the rotunda as Evans lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
The flag draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrives for a memorial service in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
A joint services honor guard sets the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, on a catafalque where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
A joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., arrive to attend a program for U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and family stand during a program for U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, as he lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Logan Evans and his sister Abigail Evans along with their mother Shannon Terranova, watch as the casket of their father, slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden stands next to family of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, as Evans lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
A joint services honor guard sets the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, on a catafalque where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Joe Biden stands as a joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
A joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Joe Biden attends a program for U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, as he lies in honor during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Logan Evans and his sister Abigail Evans along with their mother Shannon Terranova, watch as the casket of their father, slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Logan, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans holds a stuffed bear during a ceremony for his father at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
The flag-draped casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The flag-draped casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The flag-draped casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, was killed April 2, when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer during an attack at a security barricade, will lie in honor in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman, left, salutes as a joint services honor guard carries the casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden listens as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman, left, stands as the casket of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden presents a challenge coin to Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Watching are Abigail Evans, second from right, and mother Shannon Terranova, right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., greets family members slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, including children Logan Evans and Abigail Evans and their mother Shannon Terranova, right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
PHOTOS: U.S. Capitol ceremony for fallen Officer William Evans
Evans’ two children and their mother were in attendance. His daughter, Abigail, was seen wiping tears from her mother’s face.
Billy Evans was killed on April 2 when he and another Capitol police officer were struck by a car after the driver intentionally rammed the barrier they were standing in front of.
He originally is from North Adams. The procession headed to his hometown for a vigil this evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.
