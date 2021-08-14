SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Saturday was the second day of the Professional Bull Riders Springfield Invitational, the first full capacity event at the MassMutual Center since the start of the pandemic.
Fans lined up to enjoy the live event featuring some of the best bull riders from around the world.
The Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour made its first-ever stop at the MassMutual Center. Thousands were in attendance for day two of the professional bull riding event on Saturday featuring round two and the championships. This came after Eli Vastbiner and Amadeu Campos-Silva tied for first place in round one on Friday.
The win gave Vastbinder huge momentum on the push to the 2021 PBR world championship now ranking him 33 in the world.
We spoke with Dusty Tuckness, a professional bullfighter with the tour. He told Western Mass News fans across the country have been eager to get back to normal and attend live events.
"Everywhere we've been this year, it's been really great and going people are excited to get out and have some fun and forget about the last years and kick start this new year," said Tuckness.
Vastbinder needs 26 more points on the season in order for him to move one step closer to advancing to a seeded spot in the 'Unleash The Beast' division finals. The overall winner at the MassMutual Center is Conner Halverson.
The tour continues to Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 21st.
