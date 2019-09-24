SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following that announcement by
Nancy Pelosi, what could it mean for the country?
Moments ago Western Mass News finished speaking with John Baick of Western New England University and he said this announcement today is symbolic.
He reminds the public that impeachment is a two-step process and needs to go through the House and Senate.
But this is the first official impeachment inquiry.
He said this is president trump now fighting for his political life.
Baick believes that for Nancy Pelosi to come out with this announcement today, it means that she's facing mounting pressure from the public and that it's not an issue about what's happening right now, but the sanctity of the constitution.
In terms of the 2020 election, Baick told Western Mass News that for many Americans this will be the only issue that matters.
"To use foreign policy as part of your reelection campaign is a profoundly disturbing use of presidential power, but it is not technically illegal. It’s only illegal if the house charges him and the senate finds him guilty," Professor Baick said.
President Trump is already speaking out against this announcement by democrats, saying “This is nothing more than a continuation of the greatest and most destructive witch hunt of all time.”
Baick said that these proceedings are something that all Americans should be following not in just the days and weeks to come, but all the way leading up to the election.
