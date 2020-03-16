SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With colleges making the switch to remote learning, Western Mass News is getting an inside look at how college professors are moving their classes online.
While a lot of curriculum can easily be moved to a remote setting, some professors, including Microbiologist Professor Erika Hamilton are struggling to make the switch.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the campus of UMass Amherst.
"I'm at work...but social distancing works when you're the only one in the building," Hamilton noted.
Dr. Hamilton is a microbiology professor at UMass Amherst and while the campus is nearly deserted...she is still hard at work transitioning her courses to remote learning.
"It's not the same, but at the moment we all need to corporate and do what is asked of us for the coronavirus doesn't spread more," Hamilton said.
And while the switch to remote learning is challenging for all professors.
Dr. Hamilton told Western Mass News its especially difficult for classes that require hands-on learning.
"Lecture course is somewhat easier to switch to remote learning, in fact, a lot of our faculty already film or tape or lectures and post them online, however, I teach lab classes, anyone who teaches lab classes, studio class, music class, dance things like that, it gets complicated to figure out how to engage the students and get them to learn when what they need to do is a physical thing," Dr. Hamilton explained.
But she does have a plan in place to make sure her students get the most they can out of the remaining semester.
"What ill be trying to do is, I will be filming myself doing the experiment and posting all the data online so they can interpret the data and still write their lab reports," Dr. Hamilton said.
And while she'd love for her students to follow along at home, she said it's simply not possible.
"A lot of what we do requires specialty equipment and they just don't have that at home," Dr. Hamilton noted.
Even though the students will miss out on doing the experiments themselves...Dr. Hamilton believes the college has made the right decision to move online.
"And for the students, we know this is hard. It's very unexpected its sad its frustrating and I know a lot of students are worried about how it will impact their education. We're going to do the best we can to make sure they get the education they paid for,' Dr. Hamilton explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.