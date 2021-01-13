SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may be thinking of ways to de-clutter and Springfield Museums has a way for you to do just that, all while supporting local art and culture.
If it has wheels, they’ll take it. Cars, motorcycles, boats, and RVs are among the large scale items Springfield Museums will accept.
It’s a partnership that began two years ago with Charitable Adult Rides and Services, or CARS for short.
“When you think about getting rid of a junker in your yard or in your driveway and then you’re able to help an organization and support them with a significant gift that you might not have been able to make otherwise,” said Heather Cahill with Springfield Museums.
The collaboration provides proceeds to nonprofits and the pickup is completely free for the donor.
Cahill told Western Mass News that the proceeds can really help the museums in a variety of different ways.
“During normal times, it would definitely be used for educational programming or to bring new and exciting exhibitions to our community but right now, especially it’s really needed to help convert a lot of what we do to online…we’ve been really converting a lot of our program to online programming because so many people are not coming to the museums the way they had been,” Cahill explained.
They do not have to be in working order, and donations help more than just the museums.
“If they can fix, they will give them to sometimes to veteran’s services and other organizations that need rides or else…yes, they often sell them for parts,” Cahill added.
Cahill went on to say that Springfield Museums is always looking for easy ways for people to get involved and to engage with the community and this one in particular is the gift that keeps on giving.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on getting rid of your junker for a good cause.
