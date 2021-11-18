SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department will hold a 'Project Blue Light' ceremony Thursday night at 5 p.m.
The ceremony will honor and remember fallen officers. Maura Schiavina, the sister of fallen Springfield Police Officer Michael Schiavina, will be speaking on behalf of the surviving families.
Project Blue Light is a nationwide recognition of those Police Officers who have died in the line of duty.
The event will be held outside of the Springfield Police Department headquarters at 130 Pearl Street.
