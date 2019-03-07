NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest news on the financial struggles at Hampshire College.
The faculty, members of the American Association of University Professors, has come up with a plan to keep the school open.
The AAUP has launched a new project to reenvision Hampshire College.
This project is aimed to help the college find interim solutions for this school year.
"That project is a project of the whole faculty," Professor Christopher Cox tells us. "Over the past few weeks, the faculty had been gathering ideas with creative keys forward."
Western Mass News spoke with Professor Christopher Cox, who says the plan has one, specific goal.
"We only have a few key aims," continued Cox. "To have Hampshire College be an independent institution that is financially stable, keep us all employed, and, creatively, move towards the future."
As it stands now, Hampshire College is not admitting a freshmen class in the Fall, just those students who were accepted early decision, and job cuts have beginning with advancement and admissions staff.
Now, the AAUP is focused on saving faculty jobs, but they say they cannot do it alone.
"The first step is to," stated Cox. "Gather a broad coalition of students and faculty and alumni and staff to bring all these various plans together to come up with something viable."
They hope this can lead to one vision.
"That can match a plan that," said Cox. "The administration that the president and the board of trustees has been working on for several months."
Hampshire College is still looking for a financial partner or merger, but Cox says he and his colleagues are hopeful for the future.
"We see this as," said Cox. "An opportunity to say Hampshire College is an experimenting institution. We have been since the 70's. How can we reenvision this institution so it really does what a twenty-first century liberal arts university does?"
We reached out to Hampshire College for reaction and was sent a statement which reads:
"The faculty letter speaks warmly about the shared values and goals of members of the Hampshire community pursuing a "creative and viable way forward"."
