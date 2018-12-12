WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local nonprofit out of Westfield is doing all that they can to make sure service members and their families have a great Christmas.
The holiday season can be a stressful time for veterans and families who have a service member overseas.
That’s why the local non-profit 'Project New Hope' is making sure those families get taken care of year round...And even more so this time of year.
Project New Hope began 8 years ago when disabled Air Force veteran Bill Moore realized service members and their families needed more support in western Mass.
"I call it wrap around services and as a veteran you can't just take care of me you got to take care for my entire family here is my spouse and my significant other and you got to take care of my children," explains Moore, President of Project New Hope.
This non-profit has made it their mission to provide a variety of services year round for veterans, service members, Gold Star honorees, survivors and wounded warriors.
They also set up retreats and collect goods year-round for military families.
Families can come to Project New Hope and get anything they need such as baby food and clothes for their children.
Moore tells Western Mass News its important to help out these families especially around the holidays.
"And right now we are in the middle of our operation Jeepers Christmas program and what that is we have donors in the community that adopt military families or veteran families, go shopping for those families and then the families that don’t get adopted we give them a bag full of age appropriate toys and stocking stuffers," Moore explains.
But now Project New Hope has hit a road block with donations. They need more donations for their teenagers who are too old for toys.
"The big thing right now, is just trying to get some gift cards into the Westfield office here we can take care of those families we haven’t been able to help out," Moore says.
Military wife Brooke Calloway has benefited from the services at Project New Hope. Now she volunteers to help families who are in the same position she once was.
"Sometimes veterans get out of the service and their financial situation is not what they thought it would be I know its really helped them transition into civilian life to family life,” Calloway says.
Since relocating recently from Holyoke to Westfield.. Project New hHope has already helped five times as many families and hopes to reach even more.
If you would like to donate a gift card or an item to Project New Hope visit their website - Click Here
