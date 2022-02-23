SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many high schoolers are taking advantage of winter break to go prom dress shopping, but will they run into any issues while picking out the best gown because of ongoing supply chain issues?
Grace Parsons was at Just B in Springfield on Wednesday, shopping for the best light blue prom dress.
"So I can get an idea of what I wanted and so I would get what I wanted before everyone else got theirs,” Parsons said.
She had the right idea of shopping early for her junior prom in May.
"There's definitely a shortage this year,” said Bianca Jackson, owner of Just B.
Jackson told Western Mass News that dress manufacturers didn't make enough dresses this year for the demand because proms were cancelled for the last two years.
"We weren't sure if there was going to be a prom this year, so our production was pretty much short,” Jackson explained.
In addition, she said shipping is taking 30 days, much longer than years past, and alterations are taking about two weeks.
"We're selling them just as fast they come in,” Jackson added.
That's why she's asking customers to shop early and have an idea of what you want when you come to the store.
Stylists at Just B said if you can, to make your life easier and avoid any issues with shipping, try to find a dress that's right off the rack.
Jackson said business has been crazy since the beginning of the year, but she expects a spike in customers later in the season for people who might be holding out to see if prom actually happens this year.
"I think a lot of girls are going to be last minute because they're still up in the air, if they're going, if their schools are still having proms, so I think we're going to see a lot of last-minute business,” Jackson noted.
Jackson told us they are working to accommodate the shortage by getting shipments of new dresses every day and she's just thankful to have customers back in store after a long two years.
"It's nice to have our business back. It's nice to see girl's faces and actually get to see them in their dresses and go to prom,” Jackson said.
