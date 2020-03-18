PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of an active propane leak in Palmer.
Palmer Fire said that part of North Main Street is currently shut down.
No evacuations have been ordered at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.