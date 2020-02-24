HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are now being allowed back into their homes after hours of evacuation in Holyoke.
Those who live near the Exit 16 ramp to I-91 north were forced to leave Monday morning after a tanker truck full of propane tipped over on the ramp just before 10 a.m.
It took four hours for the truck to be flipped upright. Everything was back in place by 2:15 p.m.
Most of that time was spent clearing the scene and making sure people were safe.
Traffic in the area was blocked off. I-91 in Holyoke was shut down for a time and the only cars moving nearby were the ones carrying residents —-evacuating and getting as far away from the overturned tanker trailer and explosive gas as possible.
Residents on several Holyoke streets were greeted around 11 a.m. Monday by police telling them to evacuate their own homes.
"It's pretty close to our house...it's very close really," said Holyoke resident Alan Hogan.
Less than a mile away, hundreds of gallons of propane gas were tipped in a dangerous position in an overturned tanker trailer near the Exit 16 ramp of I-91 northbound.
"It's propane. If anything happens, if anything ruptures, it's going to expand...pretty much a bad explosion...is probably what would happen," said Holyoke Fire Lt. Maria Pelchar.
Holyoke fire officials worked with state hazmat crews to tip the trailer right side up and tow it away.
They said the tank didn't appear to be leaking fluid, but that because of propane’s volatile and explosive nature, they evacuated homes and cleared nearby streets and even asked the Holyoke Soliders Home to shutter their windows.
Even talking to Western Mass News from more than a quarter-mile away, fire officials explained why the precautions are necessary.
"[Reporter: If it blew up right now would we, up here, be injured?] You'll feel it, you'll feel it, yes," Pelchar added.
Though the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, fire officials said there is minimal damage to the tanker.
Evacuated residents said they've seen crashes on this ramp before....from less dangerous vehicles.
"We do get our fair share of incidents around here. It's a pretty busy intersection. I'm appreciative of getting a heads up, you know, we're allowed to evacuate before anything could potentially be a problem," Hogan noted.
Everything was cleaned up by 3 p.m.
Officials at the scene told us the driver of the propane tanker was not injured.
(2) comments
Yikes! Thank you to all who are responding to this dangerous scene. Be safe.
Agree.
