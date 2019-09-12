SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A propane truck rollover in Franklin County has forced some people from their homes.
Mass. State Police said that their truck team is currently assisting Shelburne Police and Fire with that rollover near 197 Zerah Fiske Road in Shelburne Falls.
The fire department has ordered a half-mile evacuation around the area.
Greenfield Fire is also on-scene and the state's hazmat team is responding.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
