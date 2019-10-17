WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly one million children across the country could lose access to free school lunches and that includes students in western Massachusetts.
This comes following a Trump administration proposal to reduce the number of people receiving government assistance.
Today, children automatically qualify for free breakfast and lunch at school if their families receive food stamps.
That could change. A Trump administration proposal unveiled in July to tighten eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps - would trickle down to school districts
"If this proposal does go through, we're going to have to find a way to service our students who have an expectation they're going to come to school each day and get good breakfast if they choose and a great lunch if they choose as well," said West Springfield School Supt. Michael Richard.
Richard reacted to a new report out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that shows nearly one million children nationwide would lose their free meals. He told Western Mass News families in his district would definitely be affected.
"Just over 50 percent of our students are economically disadvantaged," Richard explained.
Of those currently in the program, the USDA said the vast majority would remain unaffected with roughly half of the children, whose families are currently on assistance, continuing to receive free meals. Another half would pay a reduced price for school lunch and breakfasts with four percent now having to pay the rate for the meal.
"If this proposal goes through, that challenge is going to be greater, but we'll rise to that challenge and we'll make sure we find corporations and community partners to help us underwrite the need," Richard noted.
The USDA is not proposing changes to the current income rules for the program. It said it's addressing a loophole that currently gives eligibility to people who would not have otherwise qualified.
Right now, the USDA is accepting public comments on their report.
