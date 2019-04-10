HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The largest colony of barn swallows in the state could soon be losing their home in a Hadley barn.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that the barn where they live needs to be demolished.
Last season, the BriMar stable was the nesting site to about 37 pairs of barn swallows.
"Barn swallows are one of a few species of birds that have a global distribution. They are common," said Andrew French with the Silvo O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
Now, the birds may be losing their home.
Western Mass News spoke with French exclusively, who said that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to tear down the barn.
"The stable building is in poor condition. We don't need it and we have been instructed by the Office of Management Budget to decrease our structural footprint by five percent and we are proposing to demolish the structure," French added.
The Hadley barn swallows make up the largest colony in Massachusetts
French said that they are working on a separate project to recruit first-time nesters.
Officials are using this space to learn the swallow's nesting habits.
"Between these 12 hanging structures and this 24-by-32 foot ceiling over us, there is a total of 264 potential nest site contact points," French explained.
However, the group Save Our Swallows disagrees with the federal agency's plans.
Save Our Swallows co-founder and ornithologist Mara Silver said in a statement:
"Last night’s USFWS meeting made clear that there is virtually no public support for the FWS’ proposal to take down the stable building that is nesting habitat for the largest known colony of Barn Swallows in Massachusetts. More than 40 people turned out to oppose the plan.
And it’s easy to see why. The colony that has nested at the refuge for decades – 37 pairs last year – is a unique natural resource. There are ample opportunities to educate refuge visitors about Barn Swallows and other aerial insectivores right there at the stable. Save Our Swallows (SOS) has volunteers who would jump at the chance to help with an effort like that, and even people who have offered financial donations to repair and maintain the stable building, which FWS has declined.
Moreover, according to research done by SOS’ legal team, the very premise for this project is false. While FWS claims that removing the barn is required by an Office of Management and Budget mandate to reduce real property by 5 percent, we checked, and this building is not listed in the index of properties subject to that mandate.
If this colony comprised a handful of pairs – which is likely all that would move to the FWS’ proposed new location – it might be a different story. But this huge colony is an outstanding and unique resource. FWS should be conserving this resource but is instead experimenting with the stable. They admitted last night they don’t know how many birds would opt to nest in their proposed alternative structure. The very agency charged with protecting this migratory bird species – one that’s in steep decline – should not be experimenting with what is likely the largest colony in the state."
French said that the proposal calls for the barn to come down in 2020 and he said that the process of finding a new nesting site can serve as an important lesson.
"But the barn swallows presented an opportunity to take an educational approach at the same time we are learning and using it as an opportunity to connect people with nature," French said.
