BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A $600 million transportation bill that would raise the state gas tax and rideshare fees is now headed to the Senate.
Under the bill, the state's 24 cents per gallon gasoline tax would increase by 5 cents, diesel by 9.
Democratic leaders say it would bring in $522 million to $612 million per year to go toward much needed infrastructure improvements.
"Our infrastructure clearly needs it. Roads, bridges. Nobody disputes that," Bob Bolduc, the CEO of Pride stores, tells us.
However, to raise that money for infrastructure, Bolduc tells Western Mass news, the new tax will be passed on at the pump.
"The total tax now, if you include the federal tax, is now 50 cents a gallon," stated Bolduc.
"On an average, fill up now of fifteen gallons, you will now be paying $7.50 in taxes between mass and federal," explained Bolduc.
However, he says Massachusetts drivers will still fare better than our neighbors to the south.
"Massachusetts is still less than Connecticut, so while we're paying 50 cents a gallon, both taxes, Connecticut is paying 65 cents, so that helps us, gives us a little consolation," says Bolduc.
The bill would also increase fees on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.
Non-shared rides would go up a dollar, from 20 cents per ride to a $1.20.
However, the legislation does prevent companies from passing those hikes directly onto riders.
There are critics of the bill, some wondering why alternative vehicles, like electric cars, get a free ride.
"The fact is those drivers are getting off the hook. They're not paying any taxes and they're using the same roads," added Bolduc.
The house proposal would also increases to the corporate minimum excise tax and require rental car companies to pay sales tax when they purchase vehicles for their fleets.
Authors of the bill say they hope to use a large portion of the revenue to revitalize the aging and unreliable MBTA system that serves the greater Boston area.
No word on what portion might come to western Mass and no word on when the Senate will take up the measure.
