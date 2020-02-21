SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Speeders and red light runners beware.
A new bill making its way through the state house could authorize a ticket being sent to your house if you're caught breaking common traffic laws at a red light.
The law would enable cities and towns to install cameras on stop lights to enforce traffic laws and issue citations.
It's up for a vote in the Senate next week.
Here on Liberty and Carew, Springfield Police say this is an intersection where they'd like to see a stop light camera installed if the bill passes.
"Main and State, Dwight and State. All those streets there’s issues with cars running red lights," Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us.
Springfield Police say there's a lot of intersections in the city that people treat like a game of "red light, green light".
Spokesman Ryan Walsh says the commissioner supports a new Senate bill, which if passed, would allow municipalities to install traffic cameras over stop lights.
Those cameras, could capture photographic evidence and impose a fine for speeding more than 5 m.p.h. over the limit, running red lights, turning right on red illegally, and blocking bus lanes.
"What it ultimately will do is curb some accidents. I mean, that is kind of number one, keeping the roads safer, and if this helps in any little way, then that’s what’s most important," says Walsh.
The proposed bill calls for a fine of up to $25, but most offenses would not count towards determining car insurance surcharges.
There could be a steeper punishment for offenses like car theft and blocking emergency vehicles.
The bill would also not penalize drivers whose vehicles were partially over the stop line when the light changed from yellow to red.
"[Any concerns that it might encourage people to speed up for yellow lights?] No. I think if you watch people, they do that already. I’m thinking, if anything, it’s going to have a reverse effect," stated Walsh.
Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Orlando Ramos, who says he doesn't support the bill.
"People have the right to face their accuser. When you're being accused by a traffic camera, you know, is that a violation of the sixth amendment?" asked Ramos.
Because the bill would limit the number of stop light cameras to one per 2,500 residents, Springfield would be allowed around sixty cameras.
Ramos says depending on where those cameras are placed, he fears they could be used to target specific neighborhoods.
"What are they going to do with the information that is gathered from putting cameras on the stop lights? You know, how are they going to use that information?" asked Ramos.
One other important thing to note, the traffic camera would send the fine to the registered owner of the car, so if you lent your car to a lead-footed friend, you could have to foot the bill.
A vote in the Senate is scheduled for Thursday.
