SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bill that would make animal cruelty a federal crime has passed House lawmakers and now awaits approval in the Senate.
The executive director of a local animal shelter calls the passage a watershed moment.
Massachusetts already has strong animal cruelty laws, but Pam Peebles, the Executive Director of the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, says if this bill is eventually approved, it could be a game changer for animal rights on a national scale.
Trinity came to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in August in pretty rough shape.
"She sustained a severely, severely fractured leg that went a period of time without treatment. By the time we learned about her, we had to remove her entire leg," Peebles tells us.
Pam says that Trinitys owners now face criminal action thanks to strong anti-animal cruelty laws in the Bay State.
"We have some strong, strong animal protection laws. We're considered the fourth-most humane state pertaining to our animal cruelty laws in the nation," explained Peebles.
The new PACT bill, or Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, passed by unanimous, bipartisan support in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, would support local and state laws.
"It's pretty amazing. The one word I heard about it is a watershed moment," stated Peebles.
On a federal level, it would outlaw purposeful crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, or impalement or any violence causing serious bodily injury to animals.
Violations could result in hefty fines and/or up to seven years in jail.
"The PACT act, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, builds in a 2009 law that went into effect. That law targeted crush videos, which are horrendous, unthinkable videos that monsters are making, where animals are filmed being abused and tortured and, believe it or not, those films were being shared," says Peebles.
The act is limited to interstate commerce and federal property, but Peebles says it sends a strong message.
"It's a magnificent and huge statement in what it means for the protection of animals and that we're not going to stand for animal cruelty," added Peebles.
As for Trinity, thanks to medical help and the staff at the TJO, she is doing so well, she is ready for her forever home.
Again, the measure must next pass the Senate, which has not scheduled a vote on it just yet.
