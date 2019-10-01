MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A homeowner in Monson is calling attention to what he calls a flaw in Massachusetts law that affected his property.
He claims the town failed to catch a dangerous plumbing design in his home, built before he purchased the home, and he said the current law prevents him from taking any legal action.
Robert Morgan bought his home around a decade after it was built, but only a few years into living in it, he found a problem with the plumbing system. He said his only option was to turn to legislators for help.
"It was a newer home, figured everything was up-to-date. It must've been inspected and passed everything, good to go, so we shouldn't have anything to worry about for a while," Morgan said.
Morgan told Western Mass News that his Monson home - built in the mid 2000s - was intended to be an investment for his family when he bought it in 2015.
"A forever house," Morgan added.
However, in winter of 2019, Morgan said the forever home turned into a bottomless money pit.
"We had a sewage back up and investigated it and this is what we found...we cut open the concrete, noticed to our surprise that the pipe was just laying right on the ground instead of being underground," Morgan explained.
A sewage pipe broke under what Morgan believes was the weight of a patio placed directly on top of the pipe.
"I went down to the town, pulled the permits to see that it was, in fact. inspected by the town plumber," Morgan said.
Western Mass News pulled the same documents and found the plumbing project's permit was signed off by the town of Monson in 2006.
Morgan feels the town failed to catch a dangerous pipe design in the rough and final inspections.
"I don't think most people realize that we pay for inspections, but we have no recourse if the towns don't hold up their end of the deal," Morgan noted.
No recourse in that the current Massachusetts law prevents homeowners from taking legal action against a town that failed to properly inspect a property.
"I don't think this should happen to anyone ever again. I'm not looking for money. I just want the law to be fixed," Morgan said.
Morgan said he's working with State Senator Anne Gobi, who just yesterday filed a bill that would remove the section of the law that protects towns in the event of poor or negligent inspection.
Western Mass News reached out to Gobi for comment on her bill.
"If I don't do my job right, I'm not gonna have my job. It should happen everywhere," Morgan said.
We reached out to the town of Monson building department on several occasions for comment. We have yet to hear back.
