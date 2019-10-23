HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on proposed changes the city of Holyoke wants to make to their water infrastructure.
This coming after firefighters had hydrant issues at a house fire last month.
The Holyoke Water Works is proposing some much needed and big changes to the city’s water mains, but with these possible changes comes an increase to residents water bills
"Because of the attention that this has also received and we want to increase the speed in which we can do the project," said Holyoke water commissioner Kevin Jourdain.
The city of Holyoke already has a $13.3 million bond to do a number of water improvements, but after a devastating house fire on Fairfield Avenue last month, water commissioners want to add another $6.5 million bond to fix an additional three miles of aging pipelines.
"I don’t think a lot of people realize that pipe was put in in the 1880’s and these types of pipes exist not just there, but throughout the city...this will get the vast majority of the pipes," Jourdain explained.
With the added projects, comes a need for more funding. That's where residents would see their bills go up.
"So we’re looking at about 25 percent increase in the rates in order to fund this. Although we’re very sensitive to the cost that is going to impose on people, when you look at it as your overall bill, it shouldn’t be too too bad. When it’s all rolled out, it’s going to be a $120 increase per year, on a yearly basis, $27 per quarter," Jourdain noted.
While many residents appreciate the feeling of water safety and security, they told Western Mass News a bill increase can be a struggle.
"I think that’s ridiculous. Just the increase is ridiculous. I think there’s already enough going on in Holyoke with the increases and everything. I think it’s going to be a struggle," said Amy Merchant of Holyoke.
The bond proposal will be voted on by city councilors and the mayor. The water department said they hope that happens within the next month.
"We think this is really what the city needs to do to ensure fire safety and good water service," Jourdain said.
