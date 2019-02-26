SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bill proposed this past week causing some major debate in the youth football world.
The bill, if passed, would ban tackling in football until the eighth grade in Massachusetts.
Even though the fields are snow covered and it's winter, youth football is a hot topic today after a bill that was introduced would change the way the game is played.
The proposed legislation is called an act for no organized head impacts for school children and reads in part: "No child in grade seven or under shall play, practice, or otherwise participate in organized tackle football."
It outlines fines up to thousands of dollars if the would-be law is broken.
Football coaches and players in western Massachusetts and across the state have loudly opposed this proposal.
Western Mass News spoke with many local youth and high school coaches today about this topic and they all agree: teaching a child how to properly tackle at a young age will prevent injuries, not increase them.
"Seventh grade and under is a perfect time to learn how to properly tackle before kids start to get too fast and too strong," said Amherst Regional High football coach Chris Ehorn, Jr.
Lawmakers disagree. One local state representative is a sponsor of this bill. Bud Williams told Western Mass News that head injuries in children need to be taken seriously.
"I think that we need to obviously look at it. We need to have a debate and put some safeguards in place," Williams explained.
However, for coaches and parents of athletes, they feel like they are being told how to do their jobs.
"I feel that debate should be between coaches, players, and parents. Government should have any role in what sports we allow our children to play. Being a parent is almost insulting that I can't make that decision for my kids," Ehorn explained.
The bill will go up for discussion at the State House, but until then there is an online petition in opposition that has already reached over 5,000 signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.