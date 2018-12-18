SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Mount Holyoke College are rejecting the proposed rebranding the school is trying to do.
The logo they showed students was upsetting to some.
The rebrand had a goal to refresh and update the current Mount Holyoke College logo, but it's the way the letters were positioned that has students and alumnae reeling.
Seen in this story is what was proposed as the Mount Holyoke College logo, a modern text and colors.
However, when the logo was revealed to students, they immediately saw a connection to Venus, a symbol of femininity.
The H and the C - when connected and turned to the side - looks very similar to Venus and students like Lola Amador told Western Mass News that they thought it was marginalizing a large part of the population.
"It sort of sends a message that we are a women's college or an all-girls school, when in reality, there is a lot of gender diversity in our school and having a logo that puts that front, it's really insensitive," Amador said.
Many current students and alumnae were vocal about their dislike of the logo for the school and quickly after the reveal, the college decided they would not pursue the logo.
"We made a determination that given the response with a variety of constituent groups, but most strongly heard from the conversation with the students, that we couldn't continue with the logo," said college's vice president of communications and marketing Charles Levant Greene II.
Mount Holyoke was prepared for some push back to making any changes, but they didn't expect this outrage, so they decided to listen.
"An opportunity to take a step back and make sure that we build a process that involves people throughout - students, staff, alumnae, those who care about the institution...make sure those people are involved," Greene added.
The students agree. They should be more involved.
"It was so easy to avoid, if they had one trans student look at that logo, they would have known that it wasn't a good logo at all. Having students involved in the process from the beginning could have prevented that." Amador noted.
The school told us they believe they have taken the appropriate action in stepping back and going back to the drawing board.
Alumni we have spoke with said that are happy that they were heard.
