BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- At Governor Baker's COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Rep. Richard Neal, chairman for the House Ways and Means Committee, spoke about a proposed enhanced child tax credit that would give money directly to parents.
Neal said he sat with President Biden for about two hours to talk about the plan moving forward with the COVID-19 relief package that included giving money directly to families.
Families across the country could soon get some more financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
During Baker's Monday briefing, Neal spoke directly to Western Mass News about the enhanced child tax credit bill that is part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
“What we want to do is change it from people trying to derive the benefit from the tax filing season. We want it for a cash flow purposes to be done on a monthly allocation,” Neal said.
The congressman said the treasury would give out checks to those who qualify.
Under the legislation, for the year, families would get $3,600 per child under the age of 6.
Also, $3,000 would be given to families with children ages 6 through 17.
Payments would be given out on a monthly basis, rather than all at once.
Also in the legislation, full benefits will be given to single parents earning up to $75,000 annually and for couples earning up to $150,000 a year.
“We are saying let’s do this for a year and see what the outcome is. I can tell you this: if we can get this done, which we will in the next four weeks, we are likely to make this a permanent feature of what’s known as tax expenditures,” Neal noted.
The congressman said this will be much easier than families getting a lump sum during tax season, but he said there could be challenges ahead if the legislation passes.
“I am not naïve about how that will be implemented, so investing some money into the IRS, in Treasury to get that done is huge,” Neal explained.
Neal said he is confident that this will pass by mid-March.
