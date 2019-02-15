AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 2020, the way you park in downtown Amherst could change if a proposed overhaul to the north common off Main Street is approved.
However, a casualty of such a project could come at the cost of a local landmark.
It's a ways away, but parking in downtown Amherst could change.
This due to a proposal that would modernize the north common, making it more pedestrian friendly and liven up the historic area.
"I don't see in those plans, losing space here. [Looks more like reworking it] It's reworking it, if not possibly adding more green space," said Amherst tree warden Alan Snow.
The town confirms with Western Mass News talks of this $850,000 proposal to redo the Main Street area have been tabled for now, as more planning and analysis is needed, including what to do with a decades-old landmark.
At the heart of these main streets lots is this tree, nicknamed the merry maple. An overhaul here leaves its future uncertain.
"It's big...provides a lot of great shade in the summertime. It's cleaning the air as it grows, intercepting storm water. It's doing all the things we want our urban trees to do for us and it does it in a big way because it's so big," Snow added.
Snow explained to Western Mass News that while the tree has its benefits, it's also showing signs of decay, which are a danger to someone walking by.
"We've had several major liters break out of it over the years. [What's a liter?] A large branch. There are some cables in the tree. [Are those for support?] Morre to catch the branch if it falls. If it does fail, it is designed to keep it from swinging down and hitting somebody."
Snow said that there's really only two options left for the maple.
"The community needs to have a discussion to either try to save the tree or possibly remove it and make space for a new tree for future generations," Snow noted.
Because, simply put, it's tough to transport a Norway maple tree like this one.
"I have never seen a tree this size moved before," Snow noted.
Snow added that before any healthy shade tree in the state can be removed, a hearing would have to take place.
Once again, this proposal has stalled for now, which means the merry maple is still here for now.
