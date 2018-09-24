WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year you may want to start thinking about cleaning your chimney's.
As the weather cools down, now is the time to do it, so you don't have any issues when you go to use your fireplace.
"Every year, yes. This is rush rush time. It's full speed ahead," said Tom Cowell with Pioneer Valley Chimney Sweeps.
Cowell said that his phone has been ringing off the hook. Everyone wants to get their chimney's cleaned before that first really cold night.
We tagged along as he cleaned one at a home in West Springfield.
"Make sure people don't have chimney fires, make sure it's safe for them to burn. While we're there, if we see any other issues, problems that may occur to cause it to be unsafe we can point it out and make changes," Cowell said.
Cowell told Western Mass News that in many cases, people go to light a fire for the first time and realize thier chimney needs a clean and creosote has built up.
"It can be sitting out there year-round and it just takes the right conditions sometimes to cause a chimney fire. Nobody wants that," Cowell explained.
If you're not sure what to look out for, "The smell right off the bat, any odor or moisture when you open. In the summer, you get that creosote buildup. That's a sign of a chimney cleaning and then even creosote falling down on the fire box. That's definitely time to get someone to check it out, possibly clean it," Cowell noted.
Sometimes, animals may be nesting throughout the summer months.
"Yeah, that happens a lot. Now, squirrels are the biggest thing. Birds are a little more rare, but squirrels are bad. If they've had any issues even to prevent one, a chimney cap is a good idea. Cover the top to eliminate the possibility," Cowell said.
Cowell said that chimney sweeps can last anywhere between a half an hour to an hour, depending on the condition of your chimney.
