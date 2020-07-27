SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All eyes are on Washington as lawmakers work to pass another round of stimulus checks to an American workforce ravaged by coronavirus.
Though the details of the CARES II Act are still being worked out, White House officials and lawmakers alike are promising that a second round of direct payments will be part of the deal.
The first round of payments earlier in the spring contained $1,200 to each person making under $75,000 a year, $2,400 for couples earning less than $150,000.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said over the weekend that the next round will likely come out in August. It’s welcome news to those we spoke with in Springfield.
“Bills, definitely bills, catching up on a lot of bills, family support,” said Donald Duarte of Springfield.
Duarte noted that he was grateful for the first round of federal stimulus payments. He said news of a second round coming out in August is something to look forward to when coronavirus looms large over the weeks ahead.
“I’m pretty sure the second check is going to help us all as well, so that’s a good thing right now,” Duarte explained.
White House officials and lawmakers indicated the CARES II Act will provide $1,200 for Americans making under $75,000 and $2,400 for couples making under $150,000.
Democratic lawmakers are seeking to increase the previous $500 amount each child received in the first round and Republican lawmakers are trying to expand access to the funds for Americans married to foreign nationals, as they were previously excluded.
“People are behind on their mortgage, people are behind on the rent just because things haven’t kept pace,” said PauL Bailey, executive director of Springfield Partners for Community Action, an organization that helps struggling people find economic stability.
Bailey said many of the people he works with are already behind on payments and are struggling to cover day-to-day expenses.
“If they’re working, they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, so an extra $1,200, for an extra $2,300 if you’re counting maybe if they have some kids, really isn’t gonna carry very far,” Bailey explained.
Bailey said that whenever someone comes to him wondering the best way to use their stimulus check, his answer is the same.
“Think about your bills, think about your rent, think about your mortgage, think about your food costs because food costs have escalated since this,” Bailey added.
While lawmakers work to get the next round out as quickly as possible, local people are still able to look on the bright side of maintaining their health.
“My family, thanks to God, nobody has been affected with it,” Duarte said.
