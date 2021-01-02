CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials were on scene for a single motor vehicle accident after the operator crashed near 360 Prospect Street.
The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News Prospect St. was closed between Buckley Blvd. and Ingham St., but has since reopened.
There is no word at this time if there are any reported injuries.
Chicopee Electric Light and Water Department were on scene, officials say.
A Western Mass News crew is on scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
